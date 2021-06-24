Frisco Story Walk event set for Friday
The town of Frisco now has its own Story Walk, an outdoor path that features a children’s book posted in segments designed to get kids reading and moving.
To celebrate the opening of the first Story Walk, the town is hosting a kickoff event from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the Frisco Adventure Park, 616 Recreation Way. The walk is a half-mile hike on the Beach Trail from the trailhead by the southwest corner of the park’s ball fields to Dillon Reservoir. The book featured in the walk is “The Little Mountain Mermaid” by Colorado author Sunnie Zenger and illustrated by Alison Fairbrother.
The event will feature lemonade, cupcakes and a chance to meet the author. Copies of the book will be given away to the first 14 families to complete the hike.
The walk will be installed through September, weather permitting.
