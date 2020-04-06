Frisco student named to college dean’s list
Joe Stover of Frisco has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, where he is enrolled in the university’s Olin Business School. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.6 or above and complete at least 14 graded units.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.