Frisco, Summit County announce new grants to help support businesses and residents during the shutdown

FRISCO — A number of new grants were announced this week at the town, county and federal levels, each meant to make a significant difference in helping businesses and individuals who’ve been financially impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown as well as providing financial support to facilities actively combatting the virus.

Frisco

On Tuesday, the Frisco Town Council approved two new grant programs during a special meeting — including the Frisco COVID-19 Business Assistance Program and the Frisco Residential Rental Assistance Program — similar to other initiatives already launched by Breckenridge and Silverthorne.

“I think the important thing I’ve learned over the last few weeks is that part of what makes everything work in the good times is all of our businesses and all of the locals doing what we do,” Frisco’s new Mayor Hunter Mortensen said. “Now the good times have turned a little bit, and it’s on us in government to look after everybody.

“We can’t do as much as some will need or want, but our goal with this is that this money will help people get through this month and the next, so that when we come out on the other side, and we all start getting back together, we don’t have anybody who had to close their doors or leave town.”

The town pledged $500,000 to the business assistance program, developed to support the town’s independently owned businesses while they wait for additional federal and state help. The program will provide immediate funds to help business owners pay for essential expenses, such as rent, utilities, payroll and more. Businesses will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 in grants, determined based on monthly rent or mortgage payments.

Frisco Business Grant Requirements Applications must: Have severely limited operations as a result of public health orders

Have a current business licensed issued on or before March 1

Have a physical location within Frisco’s commercially zoned areas

Have no more than 50 employees or independent contractors

Not be a publicly traded corporation or a subsidiary.

Not make more than $5 million in annual gross revenues

Attest that they’ve made efforts to secure funding from the CARES Act.

Be able to provide a completed W-9 for the business and be able to upload documentation showing monthly business rent or mortgage amounts

The town already is accepting applications and should begin pushing out checks by Monday. Individuals with questions should reach out to covid19businessgrant@townoffrisco.com.

The town also allocated $250,000 to its resident assistant program, which will offer up to $1,500 in rent relief for individuals who qualify through the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s needs assessment. Those who are interested can call 970-262-3888 during weekdays but are being asked not to show up at the office.

Frisco Rental Assistance Requirements Applicants must: Live in Frisco or be employed by a business operating in Frisco

Have lost their employment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and remain living in the same residence

Provide evidence they’ve applied for federal and state unemployment benefits

Not be a recipient of similar grants in Summit County

In addition to the new grant programs, the Frisco Town Council also passed a number of other initiatives to help affected individuals, including waiving the town’s bag fees through July 1 as well as waiving penalties and interest on water fees until July. At a council meeting next week, the town also is considering an ordinance that would waive penalties on late payments of taxes collected by businesses on behalf of Frisco.

“We realize that there’s an immediate financial crunch that everybody is in,” Mortensen said. “We want to do anything we can to give people some peace of mind. It’s not a time to profit off of people’s misfortune and collect late fees or interest payments if they can’t get things in on time.”

Summit County

On Wednesday, Summit County announced the launch of its new small-business assistance program, freeing up $250,000 in grant funds available to businesses in unincorporated areas of the county.

“Summit County has never experienced a crisis like this, and the impacts to our business community have been severe,” County Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier said in a news release. “We know how painful it is for so many shops, restaurants, offices and other establishments to close their doors, especially at the height of spring ski season.”

Eligible businesses — applicants must be independently owned and operate year-round, among other criteria — can receive a one-time grant of up to $5,000 to help with essential functions. Short-term rentals, publicly traded corporate entities and their subsidiaries are not eligible for the grant.

Summit County Business Grant Requirements Applicants must: Be independently owned

Have a physical building in a commercially zoned area of unincorporated Summit County

Operate year-round

Be closed or substantially limited because of the Summit County public health order

Have 25 or fewer full-time employees

Show proof of a current sales tax license or be current on tax remittances

Ahow proof of application for federal assistance programs

For more details, visit SummitCountyCO.gov/smallbusiness. Applications will be available beginning April 14 and will be due by April 24.

Summit Community Care Clinic

In addition to new grant programs for local businesses and residents, the Summit Community Care Clinic is getting a major boost thanks to federal partners. Congressman Joe Neguse announced that the care clinic would receive a grant of more than $755,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources Services Administration to help with its new coronavirus response.

The grant comes as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed by President Donald Trump late last month, opening the door for health centers like the Care Clinic to acquire additional medical supplies, new telehealth infrastructure and more.

The grant is the second that’s been awarded to the Care Clinic for its COVID-19 response, including a $65,250 grant from Health Resources Services Administration last month.

“The Summit Community Care Clinic maintains its commitment to serve as a vital health care resource for Summit County and surrounding areas by meeting the needs of all patients, particularly those who experience barriers to accessing care,” clinic CEO Helen Royal said. “The critical funding allocated through the CARES Act will allow us to provide continued care in our community to our most vulnerable residents.”