Frisco tables short-term rental ordinance until December

Short-term rental regulations in Frisco will have to wait. The Frisco Town Council chose to table the proposed ordinance at their regular meeting Tuesday night after an impassioned debate between council members and members of the public raised concerns about the town's readiness to move forward.

During the public hearing on the ordinance — which seeks to reduce negative neighborhood impacts stemming from rentals, ensure owner compliance with regulations and improve guest safety — residents raised concerns about the responsibilities of the "responsible agent," occupancy limits and the overall clarity of the draft among other issues.

Town council members were also hesitant to move forward with the ordinance, citing concerns regarding the amount of liability that rental owners would take on within the current draft, even for issues like trash, parking and noise wherein they have little control over their guests. But the biggest debate raged around occupancy limits, as some council members pushed hard to introduce limits to the ordinance while others felt that limits were unnecessary and would be inherently unfair to long-term renters.

"This is important," said Councilwoman Deborah Shaner. "This is a huge decision. … there's so many holes in this right now. We need more time to do this right."

The ordinance will likely return to the agenda during the Frisco Town Council meeting on Dec. 11 for a first reading.