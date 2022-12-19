Frisco to begin assessing a fee at electronic vehicle charging stations in 2023

An electric vehicle is pictured at a charging station in Frisco. The town plans to implement a fee to use the stations in 2023.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

The town of Frisco will implement a 25 cent per kilowatt-hour fee for the use of town-owned electric vehicle charging stations beginning in the new year.

Frisco has installed five dual-port charging stations since 2019, and the intent has always been to transition the stations to fee-based usage after an initial promotional period, according to a news release from the town.

On Oct. 11, the town council supported assessing a fee for electric-vehicle charging based on typical fees at other municipal locations in the area, the release states.

The fee revenue will be used to cover the cost of the charging stations, including utility costs and network subscription fees, according to the release. Any additional revenue will go toward maintenance of the charging stations and staff time to respond to customer inquiries and coordinate with the charging station contractor.

After four hours, an overstay fee of $20 per hour — with a maximum of $50 — will also apply in order to promote turnover at the charging stations and allow others to charge their vehicles, the release states.