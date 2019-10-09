Frisco to begin new parking enforcement program in November

FRISCO — The town of Frisco is changing how parking operates on Main Street next month, extending parking limits and creating more consistent turnover of parking spaces for businesses and patrons in the town core.

As part of the new initiative, called ParkSmartFrisco, the town extended the maximum parking time on Main Street from two hours to three hours, and the Frisco Police Department will be enforcing the new standard with the help of new parking software and a team of community service officers.

Enforcement will begin Nov. 1, and the police department will be issuing warnings to drivers who’ve overstayed their limit throughout October. Parking limits will be enforced from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week from Madison Avenue to Seventh Avenue on Main Street. Parking is prohibited in the same area from 2–6 a.m. and in all other areas of the town from mightnight to 6 a.m. for maintenance and snow removal. There are no parking limits on side avenues during the day.

Overnight parking and all-day employee parking lots are available at three locations in town, including at Granite Street and Third Avenue, Summit Boulevard and Marina Road, and the West Main Street “Kayak” parking lot next to Exit 201. Camping and sleeping in vehicles is not allowed in these lots.

Addressing parking and enforcement strategies was outlined as a priority in the town’s 2019 strategic plan in response to Main Street businesses pushing to encourage economic growth by making parking more readily available for customers.

To learn more about the ParkSmartFrisco program, visit parksmartfrisco.com.