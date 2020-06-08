Frisco to close pair of roads for maintenance June 16-17

Frisco residents should be prepared for a pair of cross-town road closures later this month as the town works on street repairs.

Frisco will be conducting asphalt milling and overlay work on Windflower Lane and Belford Street beginning June 16. The project is expected to be completed June 17, weather permitting. The roads will be closed to through traffic until it is complete.

For more information on the project, contact Frisco’s Streets Foreman Brad Thompson at 970-668-9154 or at bradt@townoffrisco.com.