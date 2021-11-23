Frisco to close streets for 8th annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K

The eighth annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K will happen 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. Motorists are asked to be aware of street closures and runners on the road.

The eighth annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K will happen 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, and the town of Frisco wants to remind motorists about the street closures and to be mindful of runners on town roads.

Third Avenue will be closed to vehicles between Granite and Teller streets from 6 a.m. to noon. The 5K will begin and end at the old Community Center, 110 S. Third Ave. The route includes Pitkin Street, Stellar Jay Road, Bobwhite Way, Summit County Road 1000, south Seventh Avenue, Temple Trail and Second Avenue before returning to Pitkin Street.

In-person registration is available from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, and 8-9:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Community Center. A post-race party will be held there, with participants encouraged to donate nonperishable food. People can receive an additional door prize ticket for every five items donated for the chance auction, which starts at 10:45 a.m.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can email recreation@townoffrisco.com .