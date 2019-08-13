Frisco to cut ribbon on new marina at Friday celebration

Frisco Bay Marina will have a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

Courtesy photo

A ribbon cutting for the “big dig” at Frisco Bay Marina is at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The event includes live music at the Island Grill.

The celebration is for Phase One of the project that is part of the Marina Master Plan, which was approved in June 2018 by the Frisco Town Council.

The project involved significant excavation of the lake bed, with the grade being lowered as much as 13 feet and 85,000 cubic yards of dirt being removed, according to a news release. The result was four acres of new land in addition to more separation of motor and paddle sports.

Future phases likely will include efforts to improve park spaces and pedestrian connectivity.