Frisco to cut ribbon on Walter Byron Park improvements

Officials will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Walter Byron Park this week to celebrate the completion of the park’s new restroom facility and playground.

At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, residents and visitors are invited to make their way to the park to check out the upgrades, which include a new PlayCore playground, designed to promote physical activity and fitness in children by encouraging six research-based elements of play: balancing, brachiating, climbing, spinning, sliding and swinging.

The new restroom building is designed to remain open year-round to serve individuals using the park and recreation path running along Tenmile Creek.

The Frisco Town Council approved last October the Neighborhood Parks Master Plan, a conceptual document meant to help officials prioritize improvements in Walter Byron, Meadow Creek, Pioneer and Old Town Hall parks. The restroom and playground replacements at Walter Byron Park were listed as top goals, and $750,000 was allocated for the improvements in the 2020 budget. The town also received a $90,000 grant from the Colorado Parks and Recreation Association to help offset the costs.

“Our parks are exceptional places where our community recreates and connects, so council has made their improvement and maintenance a priority,” council member Melissa Sherburne said in a news release. “… All of our parks will see more attention and improvements in the next few years, but this is an exciting first step.”