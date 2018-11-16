Frisco to host 6th Annual Turkey Day 5K

The town of Frisco will once again play host for the 6th Annual Turkey Day 5K on Nov. 22.

The race — presented by Kaiser Permanente — is open to all ages and will take participants along the Summit County Recreation Path and down Frisco's side streets. The race will start (and finish) at the old Community Center at 9:30 a.m. Leashed dogs and strollers are welcome. The race is a fun run, and will not be timed.

In addition to the race, participants are invited to make a non-perishable food donation at the event, which will benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center of Summit County. A portion of the proceeds will also go to benefit the S.T.E.M. program at Frisco Elementary.

Registration is open until Nov. 21 for $25, and there will also be day of registration for $30. Individuals 17-years-old and under will receive a $10 discount on the race, and kids 5-and-under can race for free. Register for the race on the town of Frisco's website.

There will also be a post-race party in the Peak One Neighborhood, featuring prize giveaways and refreshments. The race will take place snow or shine.