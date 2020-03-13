Event cancellations: BreckCreate concerts and shows, Keystone events, Frisco election forum and more

Events across Summit County continue to be canceled following a directive from the county to halt all events of 50 or more people to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Breckenridge arts organizations have suspended all events through April 30, according to a news release. All events and performances in the Riverwalk Center, Breckenridge Theater, Speakeasy Theater and Old Masonic Hall have been canceled or postponed effective.

Breck Music concert Gershwin & Schumann on March 21 is cancelled, Steel Betty on March 27 is postponed and Del McCoury on March 28 is cancelled. The Riverwalk Center ticket office will notify those who have already purchased tickets about refunds or details for rescheduled events. Additional cancellations include the Women in Film Series scheduled for April 14-16 and the National Repertory Orchestra winter series.

The Keystone Neighbourhood Co. also has canceled or postponed its events through May 1, including this weekend’s Rocky Mountain Country Fest and the Winter Comedy Series.

Frisco election forum canceled

The town of Frisco has canceled its Town Council candidate forum Tuesday, March 17. Frisco Director of Marketing and Communications Vanessa Agee said candidates would be sent questions and that their answers would be published at TownOfFrisco.com on Tuesday.

During the April 7 election, Frisco voters will elect three council members to four-year terms. Current council member Hunter Mortensen is the town’s only mayoral candidate.

Additional canceled events: