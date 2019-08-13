Frisco to host family fun fair, Strider for Life bike race

A group of young Strider cyclists lines up for the starting gun at the 2016 Strider for Life benefit in Frisco. The event, in its 14th year, supports the local Flight For Life operation.

Special to the Daily |

FRISCO — Frisco will host its 14th annual Frisco Free Family Fun Fair and the fifth annual Strider for Life bike race Saturday, Aug. 17.

The fair will offer free activities for Summit County families and visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frisco Adventure Park, 616 Recreation Way in Frisco. Families are invited to enjoy free activities such as the Cave of Confusion, a climbing wall, bungee trampolines, a bouncy castle, an inflatable slide, Zorb balls, balloon animals, face painting, a magician and more.

Additional information can be found at FriscoFreeFamilyFunFair.com.

The Strider for Life bike race benefits Flight For Life Colorado. Races are open to kids aged 1 to 5. The $15 registration fee includes a Strider for Life T-shirt and race bike plate. Preregistration is open at Stork & Bear Co., 610 Main Street in Frisco, and online at StriderForLife.com. Day-of registration will begin at 10 a.m. in the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge. Races will start at 11 a.m.

Strider racers wanting a little extra practice time can participate in the 30 minute Strider clinic, during which guides will work to improve riders’ balance and skill maneuvering around obstacles. Registration is $10 per child.

For more information on the Strider for Life bike race, contact Mary Elaine Moore at memoore@colorado.net or 970-668-5937.

The event also will include a silent auction with items from local businesses.