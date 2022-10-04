Frisco to host free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8

The gazebo at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum is pictured in the summer of 2017. The Town of Frisco will be hosting a free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Todd Powell/Courtesy photo

The town of Frisco has announced it will be hosting a free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park.

Sew Tough Repair and town of Frisco staff will be at the park to help patch holes and repair minor tears in outdoor equipment such as coats, tents and backpacks. A Rebel Sports bike mechanic will also be at the event to provide simple bicycle repairs.

Created by the town’s sustainability committee known as the Green Team, the event encourages repair, reuse, resale and recycling of used gear.

Frisco Historic Park is located at 120 Main St.