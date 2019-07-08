Frisco to host lecture on history of Dillon Reservoir

Families gather at the Frisco Bay Marina Park at Lake Dillon for the Kid's July Fourth Fishing Derby.

Todd Powell / Town of Frisco

FRISCO — The town of Frisco will host a free session of the Lunchtime Lecture Series called Dillon, Denver and the Dam on Wednesday, July 10.

The lecture will be lead by local author and historian Dr. Sandra Mather, who will share the history behind the Dillon Reservoir and Roberts Tunnel project, diving into the feats of engineering it took to complete the structure in the 1960s and the birth of the new town of Dillon along the banks of the reservoir.

The event will begin at noon inside the Historic Park’s log chapel.