Frisco to host Mardi Gras 4Paws dog parade in February
The town of Frisco, alongside Hope for Animals Clear Creek Rescue, will serve as the hosts for the Mardi Gras 4Paws parade and street party Feb. 26.
Canines in their best costumes will be paraded down Main Street from Third Avenue to Seventh Avenue and back. A Yappy Hour party will be held before the parade on Third Avenue on the south side of Main Street between Main Street and the alley. The party will include drinks, music and a chance to win prizes. The party will be followed by a costume contest.
Proceeds from the event will go to help Hope for Animals Clear Creek Rescue, which helps animals through rescue, shelter and public education.
Registration costs $20 for the first canine and an additional $5 for another dog per family. A registration link can be found at TownOfFrisco.com/events.
