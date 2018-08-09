Frisco to host open coffee talk on Aug. 13

You have questions, and Frisco has answers.

The Town of Frisco is holding a coffee talk on August 13 at the visitor information center, inviting residents to come in for a free form conversation with Town Manager Randy Ready, representatives from the town council and others.

While some "Town Talks" are structured around a specific department or topic, this talk will be completely open to any conversation regarding issues within the town. The talk is scheduled from 8-9 a.m.

"We think it's just one of a number of ways we want to reach out to the community and give them opportunities to meet us, get to know us and ask questions," said Ready. "It's a very casual thing. We make a pot of coffee, and we'll spend an hour and a half talking. It's a privilege to be able to do, and it's always very worthwhile."

-Sawyer D'Argonne