Frisco to host open house about public-private housing partnership

The town of Frisco will host a drop-in open house about a possible public-private housing partnership from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the First and Main Building, 108 Main St.

The town is seeking public input, feedback and ideas about the potential for housing on town and private properties on Granite Street between Second and Third avenues. The privately owned lot is at 207 Granite St., and the owner has expressed interest in partnering with the town to develop the property, according to a news release.

The town-owned portion of the property was identified by the town’s Housing Task Force and Frisco Town Council in 2017 as a high priority site for potential housing.