Frisco to host open houses next week on planned changes to Granite Street
The planned changes are part of the town's Complete Streets Plan
Frisco will host two open houses Wednesday, June 14, focused on the town’s planned changes for Granite Street, according to a news release from the town.
A stakeholder meeting for residents and property owners along Granite Street is scheduled from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Old Frisco Community Center at 110 S. Third Ave. A public open house is scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m. that day at the same location.
The changes planned for Granite Street are based on the town’s Complete Streets Plan adopted in March 2022, the release states. Residents will be able to provide feedback and information about their preferences to the project team at the events, according to the release.
More information about the Complete Streets Plan is available at FriscoCompleteStreets.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.