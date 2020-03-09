Frisco to host Peninsula Recreation Area open house | SummitDaily.com

Frisco to host Peninsula Recreation Area open house

News | March 9, 2020

Staff report

A map of Frisco recreation paths is pictured Thursday, Feb. 13. Frisco is working on conceptual plans for the Peninsula Recreation Area.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The town of Frisco will host a presentation and discussion about the future of the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge, 621 Recreation Way in Frisco.

The presentation will include general concepts for improvements and preliminary site concepts, including a recreation village, event/wedding venue, pavilions, overlooks and pathways that would connect the Peninsula Recreation Area to other areas of Frisco, according to a news release.

Residents are invited to offer input about what they would like to see at the Peninsula Recreation Area in the future.

