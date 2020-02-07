Frisco to host Spontaneous Combustion bonfire to benefit Summit Nordic Ski Club

Frisco’s annual Spontaneous Combustion bonfire is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. The celebration features fireworks, beer and chili.

FRISCO — With Christmas firmly in the past, it’s time to celebrate with the town of Frisco’s annual Spontaneous Combustion bonfire. Saturday’s free community event uses old Christmas trees to fuel a bonfire for an evening filled with fireworks, beer from Outer Range Brewing Co. and Broken Compass Brewing and chili. Sales benefit the Summit Nordic Ski Club.

There’s still time if you haven’t dropped off your tree yet. Christmas trees are accepted through 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Only real trees will be accepted, and they must be stripped of all decorations.

The bonfire starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 8 p.m. at Marina Road and Summit Boulevard in Frisco. For more information about dropping off a Christmas tree or the Spontaneous Combustion bonfire, contact Nora Gilbertson at norag@townoffrisco.com or at 970-668-9132.