Frisco to host Town Cleanup Day with free treats, prizes and simultaneous events

Town Cleanup Day is scheduled for May 20, 2023, in Frisco.

Nikki Harper/Town of Frisco

Frisco is gearing up to participate in the countywide Town Clean Up Day, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, according to a news release from the town.

The event is a chance for community members to get together to clean up neighborhoods, parks, open spaces, business areas and trails around Frisco in anticipation of summer, the news release states.

After cleaning up the town, all community members — especially kids — will have the opportunity to check out the town’s heavy equipment, including dump trucks and front-end loaders, as well as Frisco Police and Summit Fire & EMS vehicles, according to the release. There will also be an open house highlighting upcoming construction projects and improvements in Frisco.

Volunteer check-in is at 9 a.m. in front of the Frisco Historic Park on Main Street, and coffee provided by Starbucks and baked treats will be available. Volunteers will receive gloves, safety vests, orange trash bags and tickets for door prize drawings, lunch and two free nonalcoholic drinks (or beers for those over 21), the release states.

After cleanup, participants are invited back to the Frisco Historic Park for an appreciation lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who believe they might have picked up the most unique item should hang on to it and submit it as an entry at the Historic Park Gazebo for the chance to win a special prize. The people who bring the five items deemed the most unique will receive prizes.

High Country Conservation Center and Summit County Resource Allocation Park will be hosting a hard-to-recycle items drop off event the same day, the release states.

Residents are invited to drop off hard-to-recycle items for free from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summit Stage Bus Barn at 222 County Shops Road. Accepted items include electronic waste, TVs, laptops, cellphones, tablets, computer monitors, printers, keyboards, wires, sound systems, DVD players, VCRs, aerosol cans, chemicals and cleaning materials, paints, thinners, glues, adhesives, fertilizers, pesticides, gently-used clothing, prescription drugs, and e-cigarettes.