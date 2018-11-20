Frisco to host tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 30

Frisco will celebrate the town's annual Wassail Days Frisco Tree Lighting event at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo on Nov. 30.

The event will feature more than 600 luminaries lining Main Street, two fire pits donated by Fire on Demand, caroling and even a visit from Santa Claus. There will also be hot cider and wine for sale to benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

As a special treat this year, there will be a firework show shot off from the Sabatini/Glassman lot after the trees in the Historic Park are lit at about 6:05 p.m.

There will also be a number of road closures throughout the event to assure safe firework viewing for members of the public. During the event there will be closures on Main Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue, 2nd Avenue will be closed from Main Street to Granite Street, and there will be a signed detour at 3rd Avenue. Closures will begin at 4 p.m., and will reopen when crowds disperse at around 6:30 p.m.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the tree lighting will begin right around 6 p.m.