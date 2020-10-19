Frisco to host virtual job fair for local businesses

Main Street in Frisco is pictured May 14.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Frisco is hosting a virtual job fair for businesses and other organizations in the area next week.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28, to help connect businesses with qualified local candidates.

The fair will be hosted on a platform called Career Fair Plus, which is accessible as a mobile app and on a personal computer. Frisco employers should sign up by 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at FriscoJobFair.com to schedule times throughout the day they’re available to interview candidates in private chat rooms. Up to 40 businesses will be allowed to participate, and several already have signed up, including Summit School District, Rising Sun Distillery, Walmart and Ramada.

Job applicants who sign up will be able to upload their resume and other pertinent information, look through employer profiles up to a week in advance of the fair and select times employers have made available for interviews. Applicants can sign up for the fair at FriscoJobFair.com until the day of the event, but the town is recommending candidates leave ample time to prepare their profiles and browse employers for a good fit.

In addition to interviews, the job fair also will feature tips and tricks for employers and candidates as well as a keynote speech from Ed Goodman.

The fair is free for job applicants, and $10 for employers looking to participate. All proceeds will go to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

The Colorado Workforce Center in Frisco will have computers available to help individuals access the job fair. Space is limited, and anyone needing to access a workforce center computer should make an appointment at 970-668-5360 by Oct. 23. The workforce center is also offering to help job seekers write their resume, practice their interview skills and more to help them land a job.

For more information, visit FriscoJobFair.com or email norag@townoffrisco.com.