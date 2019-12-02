Frisco to offer application tutorial for short-term rental owners

The Frisco sign, as seen when entering the town of Frisco, Colo. from Exit 201 off I-70.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Staff with the town of Frisco will be holding a workshop the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 3, to assist short-term rental owners in filling out their applications.

The town will be offering informational presentations at 1 and 6 p.m. inside the council chambers at Frisco Town Hall, 1 W. Main St. The presentation is meant to provide rental property owners with a tutorial for how to complete the new application process formally approved earlier this year. Town staff also will be available to answer questions that are not addressed during the presentation.

For individuals interested in learning more, but who are unable to attend, friscoshorttermrental.com provides all the information property owners will need to make sure they’re in compliance with the town’s new regulations.