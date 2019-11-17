Frisco to offer short-term rental licensing help session

FRISCO — The town of Frisco is offering a help session for those who rent their properties short-term, hoping to assist owners in properly working through the licensing process.

The session will include presentations to assist short-term rental owners in complying with Frisco’s requirements for short-term rental licensing and the remittance of sales and lodging tax.

Anyone renting, or seeking to rent, a property in Frisco for less than 30 consecutive days must apply for a short-term rental license, regardless of how the property is marketed. Along with a yearly $125 fee, the license has some specific requirements, including a life safety affidavit, a responsible agent agreement, a parking plan and several other documents to complete the process.

At the help session, Frisco staff will walk applicants through the required documents and online tools they’ll need for their license. Staff also will be available to answer questions about the requirements.

The sessions will take place from 1-6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Frisco Town Hall. More information about short-term rental licensing and tax requirements is available at friscoshorttermrental.com.