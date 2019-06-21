Frisco to repave Teller Street Alley next week, closures expected

The town of Frisco will be starting the second phase of the Teller Street alley paving project next week.

The project, which will be completed by Columbine Hills Concrete, will repave the alley between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue. Work is scheduled to begin on June 24, and is expected to take about 45 days. During construction parking won’t be allowed in the alley. Residents should expect some daytime closures, and there will also be some overnight closure to allow the concrete to properly cure.

Anyone with questions should contact Frisco’s streets foreman, Brad Thompson, at 970-668-9154.