Frisco Town Council appoints members to inaugural Arts and Culture Council

Summit County artist Andy Moran uses a roller to paint a mural on Main Street in Frisco on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Moran and Erica Rae Dove were selected by MakeFrisco to create a mural that represents hope and community.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

After voting to establish an Arts and Culture Council earlier this year, the Frisco Town Council approved the inaugural members of the Arts Council at its meeting Tuesday, May 9.

The seven-member Arts Council is part of the town’s five-year Arts and Culture Plan, which grew out of a community-driven effort to bring more public art to Frisco.

The town received 12 applications in response to the Arts and Culture Council application, and Town Council members Andy Held and Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian reviewed the applications before recommending the appointment of seven members.

The Arts and Culture Council members include: Frisco resident and business owner Daymon Pascual, resident Megan Testin, resident Mark Addison, resident Melissa Sherburne, resident and business owner Todd Altschuler, resident Alison Lindsey and resident and business owner Jessica Johnson.

The five-year Arts and Culture Plan was created by consulting firm 23.4 Degrees in collaboration with the town and drew on surveys of community members and Frisco’s history to brainstorm and envision how the town could plot a path forward to support local arts and culture.

The 79-page document outlines goals like maintaining Frisco’s natural beauty and a walkable Main Street, increasing the town’s emphasis on music by providing spaces for musicians to create and perform and getting young people involved.

It discusses ideas such as creating spaces for outdoor movies, involving locals and visitors in participatory art projects like street murals, and supporting events such as pop-up poets and musicians. Along a five-year timeline, the plan outlines how to build momentum, prioritize and expand the town’s creative offerings.

The Arts Council will be tasked with making recommendations about programming and events, exploring the feasibility of projects and working to implement the town’s goals, including concepts laid out in the Arts and Culture Plan.