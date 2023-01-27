Frisco Town Council awards more than $110,000 to local nonprofits in 2023

Frisco Town Hall is pictured March 1, 2021.

Sawyer D’Argonne/Summit Daily archive

The Frisco Town Council awarded a total of $117,050 in cash grants and about $30,000 in in-kind donations to dozens of local nonprofits this year.

At their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, the council honored the nonprofits with a video presentation. The council dedicated $10,000 toward scholarships for high school seniors, according to the video, and funds toward nonprofits including Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, Smart Bellies, Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault, and many more.

“It means so much to me to know the hours that people put in on behalf of others in this town and in this county,” Mayor Hunter Mortensen said. “And to be able to support that in little ways and in big ways as the town of Frisco makes me proud.”

The council chose to support many nonprofit applicants, according to the town website, while considering criteria such as the benefit to town and county residents, past allocations, an organization’s results and their alignment with Frisco’s strategic goals.