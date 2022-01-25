Frisco town manager resigns

Frisco Town Council appointed Tony O’Rourke as the new town manager during its meeting July 13. O’Rourke previously worked in Beaver Creek and Cañon City; South Lake Tahoe, California; Yakima, Washington; Florida’s Panama City Beach and Coral Springs.

Tony O’Rourke/Courtesy photo

Frisco Town Manager Tony O’Rourke submitted a letter of resignation Jan. 17. O’Rourke was appointed to the position by Frisco Town Council at its July 13 meeting and began officially working Aug. 2.

He replaced interim Town Manager Jeff Durbin and former Town Manager Nancy Kerry, who resigned in April 2021. O’Rourke previously worked with Kerry in South Lake Tahoe.

Before coming to Frisco, O’Rourke was the city manager for Florida’s Panama City Beach. He was fired from that job in February 2021 after filing a whistleblower complaint alleging public money was spent on private property.

O’Rourke told the Summit Daily News on Tuesday, Jan. 25, that he resigned to return to Florida.

“My wife is there, among other opportunities, and I made the decision. I resigned,” O’Rourke said. “I had nothing but a positive experience. I love the community, it’s got a good council, and I think we accomplished a lot of things in six months.”

Diane McBride, the assistant town manager, will now serve as the interim town manager. The search for a new town manager will be discussed at the Tuesday, Jan. 25, Town Council work session. According to a staff report , the search is estimated to cost about $40,000.

O’Rourke said the timing of his resignation with the upcoming April election gives the new Town Council an opportunity to pick a leader they want.

“It was a hard decision, but I think it was the right decision,” O’Rourke said.