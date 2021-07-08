Frisco Triathlon returns Friday to Dillon Reservoir, Frisco Peninsula
Stand-up paddleboard, mountain bike, trail run event returns after 2020 cancellation
On Friday, July 9, the town of Frisco will host the seventh annual Frisco Triathlon, a one-of-a-kind race that was canceled in 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The triathlon features three legs: stand-up paddleboarding, mountain biking and trail running. This unique twist on a triathlon — which typically is a swim, run, road bike race — is open to all ability levels.
The stand-up paddleboard leg begins from the Frisco Bay Marina before the trails of the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area are showcased on the mountain bike and trail running legs.
Town of Frisco spokesperson Veronika Hewitt said in a statement that the town moved the race to a Friday this year to provide competitors with a better experience at the Marina and on trails, which are typically busier on weekends.
Racers will start the 3-kilometer stand-up paddleboard leg of the event at the Frisco Bay Marina at 8:30 a.m. and make their way across Dillon Reservoir to the Pine Cove Campground. There, racers will transition into the 11.2-kilometer mountain bike leg of the race.
The mountain bike portion of the race will consist of inland singletrack trails. Then the 5-kilometer trail running leg will consist of the Frisco Peninsula trail system and guide racers through some inland trails, as well.
Awards will be given to the top three finishers in three categories — overall male, female and team finishers — as well as to first male and female finishers of each age category. There will also be a prize giveaway following the awards, open to all registered racers.
For more information, visit FriscoTriathlon.com.
