Frisco voters reject ballot question authorizing workforce housing on “pocket park”

Frisco voters soundly rejected a ballot question that would've cleared the way for a workforce housing development on land currently occupied by the old community center and a "pocket park," according to the town's unofficial tally released late Tuesday night.

Ballot Question 2B was defeated by a vote of 522 to 192, according to election night results. The measure drew vocal opposition from some residents who wanted to save the quarter-acre parcel of open space and find a new use for the community center, which is currently used by SOS Outreach.

The measure drew support from business owners, who said the need for worker housing in Frisco is dire and demands swift action. The proposed project was one of a small handful identified by the town's Workforce Housing Task Force that could be built quickly on debt-free, town-owned property.

Ballot Question 2A, meanwhile, sailed to approval 634 to 69, allowing Frisco to opt-out of a state law restricting the ability of local governments to participate in broadband development. Similar measures have passed easily in more than 100 jurisdictions across in the state in recent years.

There were no surprises on the town council side of the ballot, where no candidates were running opposed. Councilman Rick Ihnken was elected to a two-year term, and fellow incumbent Hunter Mortensen won a four-year term.

Newcomer Melissa Sherburne won a four-year term as well, along with former town councilman Dan Fallon.

Recommended Stories For You

This story will be updated.