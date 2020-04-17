Frisco waives penalties and interest on late sales tax payments

The town of Frisco is pushing forward with continued efforts to support small businesses and residents that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Frisco Town Council passed an emergency ordinance during a virtual council meeting Tuesday to waive penalties and interest on sales taxes collected on behalf of the town and not remitted on their due dates of April 20 and May 20. All penalties and interest will be waived provided the taxes are paid in full to the town on or before July 1.

The ordinance applies only to Frisco’s sales tax and not to sales tax owed to the state of Colorado. The town is encouraging any businesses that is able to remit the sales tax on time to do so.