Frisco wants feedback on this summer’s Fourth of July and BBQ Challenge celebrations
Frisco wants to hear from its residents about June’s BBQ Challenge and its Fourth of July celebration.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the town sought feedback on both events and heard comments about making the events smaller and more community-oriented. When both events returned in 2022, they were organized with that feedback in mind, the town said in a press release.
After trying out the changes, Frisco is once again seeking input regarding those events and potential changes to best serve the Frisco community through a public survey.
The survey will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Links to the online survey can be found under the “news” tab at FriscoGov.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.