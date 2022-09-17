Frisco wants feedback on this summer’s Fourth of July and BBQ Challenge celebrations

Parade participants wave to the crowd as they ride on a human-powered motorcycle down Main Street during Frisco's annual July Fourth celebration on July 4, 2022.

Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News

Frisco wants to hear from its residents about June’s BBQ Challenge and its Fourth of July celebration.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the town sought feedback on both events and heard comments about making the events smaller and more community-oriented. When both events returned in 2022, they were organized with that feedback in mind, the town said in a press release.

After trying out the changes, Frisco is once again seeking input regarding those events and potential changes to best serve the Frisco community through a public survey.

The survey will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Links to the online survey can be found under the “news” tab at FriscoGov.com .