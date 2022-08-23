Frisco wants feedback on town identity and vision for its arts and culture strategic plan

The town of Frisco wants public feedback and ideas to inform the town’s five-year arts and culture strategic plan, the town announced Monday.

Residents will have the chance to provide feedback during the Aug. 25 Concert in the Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Frisco Historic Park. They can comment on the strategic plan draft, town identity, vision, mission, goal statements, and offer their best ideas for arts and culture in Frisco, all while experiencing the “Frisco Reflected” temporary art installment.

Frisco’s public works built the “Frisco Reflected” temporary art project in collaboration with the town’s arts and culture strategic plan steering committee and the consultant team from 23.4 Degrees. The project will feature two mirrored walls that will invite interaction and a wall covered with small shaped mirrors where participants can write their responses.

Town staff, council members and committee members, along with the consultant team from 23.4 Degrees, will also be present to gather more ideas and feedback from participants. Those who cannot attend the Aug. 25 concert can fill out an online questionnaire , linked on the town’s website.