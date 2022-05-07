Frisco workforce housing unit available; applications due May 9

A Frisco-owned workforce housing unit at Mary Ruth Place on Galena Street is available for rent beginning June 1.

The unit, no. 308B, is only available to anyone who works in the Ten Mile Basin at least 30 hours per week on average.

The Ten Mile Basin includes employment at any business within Frisco as well as in the surrounding areas, including St. Anthony Summit Hospital, surrounding medical offices, Summit Middle School, Copper Mountain, Climax Mine and the County Commons.

Applications can be sent to the Summit Combined Housing Authority now. Interested individuals must submit an application to the Summit Combined Housing Authority by no later than noon on Monday, May 9.

The application and other details about the unit may be found on the Summit Combined Housing Authority website, SummitHousing.us.

A lottery drawing will be held on Wednesday, May 18, at 1 p.m. from applications submitted by May 9, 2022 at noon.