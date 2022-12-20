Frisco working on Energy Action Plan to help community save energy and money

Frisco is implementing a two-year Energy Action Plan with Xcel Energy that could help the community save money and conserve energy, according to a news release from the town.

On Oct. 13, the town council approved a memorandum of understanding with the utility company’s Partners in Energy team to design and implement the energy plan. That plan offers opportunities for Frisco to leverage additional resources, identify cost savings, support economic development and save energy, the release states.

Developed in collaboration with Xcel Energy, the Family and Intercultural Resource Center, High County Conservation Center, Deeper Green Consulting, and other community partners, the plan will have four focus areas to prioritize strategies and resources: residents, businesses and institutions, municipal facilities, and regional partnerships.

Tied closely to the 2019 Summit Community Climate Action Plan, Frisco’s energy plan establishes a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from energy consumption by 70% by 2030 and 100% by 2050 compared to 2017 levels, according to the town.

In 2023, Frisco residents will have the opportunity to learn about energy efficiency opportunities, discounts and rebates through educational opportunities led by the town that may help participants lower energy costs and lessen energy-related environmental impacts, the release states.