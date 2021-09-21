Frisco’s 2nd Story Walk begins Wednesday
Following the end of a Story Walk based on “The Little Mountain Mermaid,” Frisco is hosting another kickoff event for its second Story Walk of the summer. The new book is “Quigley Goes to Gymnastics,” written by local Frisco author Claudine Norden and illustrated by Bonnie Wiegand.
The kickoff begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Frisco Adventure Park’s ball fields, 616 Recreation Way. The event will offer lemonade, cupcakes and a chance to meet Norden. The celebration will happen again at 4 p.m.
The Story Walk, a path that features a segmented children’s book designed to get kids reading and moving, is a half-mile hike on the Beach Trail from the trailhead by the southwest corner of the park’s ball fields to Dillon Reservoir. The first six families to complete the hike will receive a free copy of the book.
The Story Walk will be installed through Sept. 30, weather permitting.
