Frisco’s Abigail-Elise Design Studio makes Inc. 5000 List
Frisco’s Abigail-Elise Design Studio has made the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of Fasting-Growing Private Companies in America. The studio ranked 942 out of 5,000 companies and was listed in the construction industry.
The list ranks companies by revenue growth over a three-year period.
A news release noted that the studio has seen a 495% increase in growth and has satellite offices in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and throughout the United States. The studio provides interior design services to property, hotel and homeowner clients.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User