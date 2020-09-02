Frisco’s Abigail-Elise Design Studio makes Inc. 5000 List

Frisco’s Abigail-Elise Design Studio has made the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of Fasting-Growing Private Companies in America. The studio ranked 942 out of 5,000 companies and was listed in the construction industry.

The list ranks companies by revenue growth over a three-year period.

A news release noted that the studio has seen a 495% increase in growth and has satellite offices in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and throughout the United States. The studio provides interior design services to property, hotel and homeowner clients.