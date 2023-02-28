Frisco’s BrewSki already sold out, but those interested in attending can still get on the waitlist

People dress up in costume for Frisco's BrewSki event. The event is already sold out for 2023 but those interested can sign up on the waitlist.

Tripp Fay/Town of Frisco

Frisco’s popular beer festival on skis, known as BrewSki, sold out about 12 days before the event, but those still interested in participating can sign up for the waitlist.

According to a town news release, BrewSki is not a race but a festival where participants are encouraged to dress up in costume as they ski along the Frisco Nordic Center trails to sample beers from eight Colorado breweries. The event, hosted on Saturday, March 11, is not timed, and prizes will be awarded.

Sampling and skiing will take place from 2-4 p.m. starting at the Frisco Nordic Lodge and continue on the Nordic Center’s trails. An after-party will take place from 4-5 p.m. back at the lodge with more libations and awards, said the release. Non-alcoholic beverages will be served throughout the day, too.

The breweries featured at the event include:

Those who have registered are encouraged to bring their classic cross-country or skate skis but participants can also use other gear such as snowshoes or telemark equipment. The release says that hiking boots or tennis shoes will not be allowed in an effort to prevent trail damage. Discounted rentals will be available for $15 for all Brewski participants starting at 12:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis

The release goes on to say that the course follows mellow terrain to accommodate all skill levels.

Registration includes a taster cup, beer sampling for participants who are 21 years or older and a Nordic Center trail pass, as well as giveaways and prizes for costumes.

Waitlist registration is available at FriscoBrewSki.com . Participants may register as individuals or as a team of two to four and provide a team name when registering on the waitlist.