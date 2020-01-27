Frisco’s Collective Design + Furnishings featured in Mountain Living list

Frisco-based furniture and interior design store Collective Design + Furnishings was featured in a roundup by Mountain Living.

Courtesy Collective Design + Furnishings

FRISCO — Collective Design + Furnishings was featured in Mountain Living’s 2020 ML List for top architects and designers. The ML list names architects and designers in the Western mountain regions by type of work and location. The Frisco store was named as one of four interior designers in Summit County in the list, which also includes Harmony Interiors, Interiors by Design and Markel Design Group.

“We are honored to be selected as a representation of the best interior designers in the West,” Adrienne Rynes, vice president of design for Collective Design + Furnishings, said in a statement.