Frisco’s Concert in the Park Series to remain extended this summer

Frisco’s Concert in the Park Series returns was successful in 2021. Frisco Town Council approved the series to return in 2022 with its longer, 12-concert format.

Jenise Jensen/Courtesy photo

While planning for summer events that involve street closures, Frisco Town Council supported continuing the longer schedule for the town’s Concert in the Park Series. The series had a successful 12 concerts last summer, three more than previous years.

The free Thursday concerts at the Frisco Historic Park, 120 Main St., will run from June through September and involve closing Main Street from First to Second avenues.

In the same discussion Tuesday, Jan. 11, Town Council decided not to approve the closure of Main Street in August for the annual Main Street to the Rockies Art Festival. Produced by Florida’s Howard Alan Events , the free, juried art show has featured 125 local and national artists in mediums such as jewelry, apparel, photography, paintings and more.

Council members said they would rather have an art show that is more locally focused — such as the Summit County Arts Council’s Arts at Altitude event — something that would likely be spearheaded by the future Frisco Arts Council.

“To me, the art festival is kind of the same no matter what community you’re in,” Mayor Pro Tem Jessica Burley said. “I would like to see something that’s more unique to Frisco and that displays Frisco more than just another art festival.”