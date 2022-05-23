Frisco’s free Concert in the Park series announces summer lineup of bands, nonprofits
The free Concert in the Park series is returning to the Frisco Historic Park this summer from June 23 through Sept. 8. People can expect music from multiple genres at 5:30 p.m. on consecutive Thursdays at 120 Main St.
Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and well-behaved, leashed pets. Each week, a different local nonprofit raises funds by selling refreshments. Here is the schedule of bands and nonprofits:
- June 23: Eyes Wide Open to benefit Breck Film
- June 30: Meadow Mountain to benefit League for Animals and People of Summit
- July 7: The Runaway Grooms to benefit Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center
- July 14: Turntable Revue Trio to benefit Summit Seniors
- July 21: The Coffis Brothers to benefit Colorado Learning Connections
- July 28: The Wildmans to benefit the Family Intercultural & Resource Center
- Aug. 4: Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs to benefit Friends of the Dillon Ranger District
- Aug. 11: Split Window to benefit the Summit Chamber of Commerce
- Aug. 18: Satellite13 to benefit Mountain Dreamers
- Aug. 25: Margarita Brothers to benefit Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault
- Sept. 1: Knight Groove to benefit Women of the Summit
- Sept. 8: Beau Thomas Band to benefit Smart Bellies
Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.