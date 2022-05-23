Frisco’s free Concert in the Park series announces summer lineup of bands, nonprofits

Frisco’s Concert in the Park is an annual, free summer music series that features a rotating nonprofit beneficiary. The weekly series returns to the Frisco Historic Park for live shows from June 23 to Sept. 8.

Jenise Jensen/Town of Frisco

The free Concert in the Park series is returning to the Frisco Historic Park this summer from June 23 through Sept. 8. People can expect music from multiple genres at 5:30 p.m. on consecutive Thursdays at 120 Main St.

Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and well-behaved, leashed pets. Each week, a different local nonprofit raises funds by selling refreshments. Here is the schedule of bands and nonprofits:

June 23: Eyes Wide Open to benefit Breck Film

June 30: Meadow Mountain to benefit League for Animals and People of Summit

July 7: The Runaway Grooms to benefit Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center

July 14: Turntable Revue Trio to benefit Summit Seniors

July 21: The Coffis Brothers to benefit Colorado Learning Connections

July 28: The Wildmans to benefit the Family Intercultural & Resource Center

Aug. 4: Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs to benefit Friends of the Dillon Ranger District

Aug. 11: Split Window to benefit the Summit Chamber of Commerce

Aug. 18: Satellite13 to benefit Mountain Dreamers

Aug. 25: Margarita Brothers to benefit Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault

Sept. 1: Knight Groove to benefit Women of the Summit

Sept. 8: Beau Thomas Band to benefit Smart Bellies

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.