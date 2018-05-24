Frisco’s HighSide Brewing Company to celebrate its grand opening all weekend

After its opening last week, the HighSide Brewing Company will be celebrating all weekend long at the corner of Summit Boulevard and Main Street in Frisco with a charitable drive, a lineup of special events and contests.

To kick things off, Summit County's newest brewery will be offering people the opportunity to donate to its Food-Bank Fiesta at 5 p.m. today, and donations of non-perishable food items will come with a free Habanero Lager beer.

"The food bank in Dillon is starving for some serious carbs in their pantry," according to the brewery. "So bring in some non-perishable pasta or other tasty carb meals and get ready to toot your gluten-horn with a free beer in the taproom."

Also today, at 5:30 p.m. HighSide will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with cake at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and 30 minutes later, head brewer Dave Simmons and Jon Zatkoff are scheduled to participate in a Q&A.

People may also donate rafting photos to be hung in the Tap Room. Beyond that, HighSide is holding a weekend-long photo contest and will be awarding the people who turn in the best shots in a number of different categories, including most creative, best dog with beer, best smile, best gratuitous use of HighSide's logo in a photo, best photo bomb, and best rabbit ears. To enter, people must post their shots on Instagram, using the hashtag, #highsidebrewing. Winners will receive free beer and swag.

To close out tonight, Frisco Funk Collective Band will play from 8-10:30 p.m.

On Saturday, HighSide will be having a three-time raffle, and people will get one ticket with each beer purchase. Also, Ken Lee Music Bluegrass Band will have a jam session from 7-9 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be another three-time raffle and the band Dream Feed will have its Jam session from 7-10 p.m.

For more about HighSide's grand opening festivities, go to Facebook.com/highsidebrewing.