Frisco’s Mike Minor named to U.S. Paralympic team in snowboarding
Adaptive athlete and Frisco resident Mike Minor has been named to the the 2022 U.S. Paralympic team that will travel to Beijing for the Paralympic Winter Games.
This will be Minor’s second Paralympic Winter Games competing in snowboarding after winning a gold and bronze medal in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018.
Minor earned his bronze medal in snowboard-cross and his gold medal on his final run in the banked slalom.
Minor was born missing a right forearm and competes in the upper limb impairment division.
The Paralympic Games will take place from March 4-13.
