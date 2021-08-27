Frisco’s new plastic bag ban goes into effect Sept. 1

After a transition period to allow businesses to adapt, Frisco’s new bag fee goes into effect Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The town of Frisco implemented a bag fee program Jan. 1, 2020, as a way to discourage the use of disposable, single-use plastic bags. The fee was momentarily paused during the coronavirus pandemic, and Frisco Town Council passed a new bag ordinance Jan. 26, 2021.

The current ordinance allows retailers and other businesses to distribute plastic and paper bags made from virgin material for a fee of 25 cents per bag. The upcoming ordinance has a single-use bag fee of 25 cents for paper bags with at least 40% post-consumer recycled content. A retailer or restaurant can no longer offer single-use plastic bags or paper bags that don’t meet the recycled content requirement.

Restaurants will be included in the new program, but they will be exempt from charging and remitting the 25-cent bag fee. Restaurants can also continue using their current takeout and delivery containers.

Breckenridge and Dillon also have bag fees or bans. Visit SustainableFrisco.com for more information.