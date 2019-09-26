From falls to major sports injuries, a treatment option emerges that lets patients skip the ER

Editor’s Note: Sponsored content brought to you by Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery

From falls to sports-related injuries, VSON Urgent Care treats fractures or breaks of the extremities (wrists, ankles, legs, etc.).

Getty Images

When an orthopedic injury happens, it’s essential to get quality, efficient care so you can quickly and safely get back to enjoying your favorite outdoor adventures and recreation. Often, an emergency room visit just adds more steps to the treatment process.

In 2018, Vail Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery (VSON) opened an orthopedic urgent care clinic at its Frisco office. The goal was simple: Provide ortho-specific care to help patients get back on their feet quicker, all while reducing the wait-time and costs associated with a visit to the emergency room.

“Our orthopedic specialists can X-ray and treat fractures that otherwise would have to go to the emergency department. In that case, they would be splinted at the ER and ultimately come back to see us here at VSON,” said Megan Buhler, Frisco office manager for VSON. “Going to the emergency department may be inconvenient and costly for patients. It also takes ER doctors away from patients that are experiencing emergencies requiring immediate care.”

If and when you experience an orthopedic injury, here are some of the reasons to consider skipping the hospital and heading straight to VSON’s Urgent Care.

Access to orthopedic specialists

Adobe Stock

After an evaluation with an orthopedic specialist, VSON Urgent Care can get straight to work on treating injuries that regular emergency rooms only begin treating.

VSON’s specialists provide X-rays, splinting, casting, wound care, certain types of pain injections, nonurgent diagnostic testing, prescriptions and referral to specific orthopedic specialty providers, Buhler said.

Treatment for a wide variety of orthopedic injuries

From falls to sports-related injuries, VSON Urgent Care treats fractures or breaks of the extremities (wrists, ankles, legs, etc.). Buhler said simple lacerations have become increasingly frequent, as well as sprains and strains of various joints and muscles.

“Some examples of injuries we do not treat initially at our urgent care include severe or emergent injuries, severe head injuries, chest trauma, or injuries caused by significant car accidents or exceptionally high falls,” Buhler said.

More convenient than the emergency department

“If you have an orthopedic injury and go to the ER, they will treat you and typically ask you to follow up with us anyways, so this will save you a step,” Buhler said.

However, if the urgent care staff feels the patient needs more acute care than it can provide in its clinic, the emergency department is just down the hall.

“We are happy to walk — or wheel, if necessary — you right over to the emergency department, if needed,” she said.

Less expensive than the emergency department

VSON bills these urgent care visits the same as an office visit, so you can avoid the considerable upcharge or bigger co-pays of going to an ER, Buhler said.

“You’ll incur our regular office visit charge — plus X-rays, crutches or splints, etc.,” she said. “It’s akin to visiting our office for a scheduled visit.”