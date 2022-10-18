From jack-o-lantern to compost: High Country Conservation Center’s free program returns
Summit Roll-Offs and High Country Conservation Center will offer free pumpkin composting from Oct. 29 to Nov. 13.
Drop-off locations include the Breckenridge, Frisco and Silverthorne recycling centers. Before dropping off pumpkins, community members should remove candles, lights, paint, glitter and any other decorations. Bins for pumpkins will be marked “Pumpkin Composting.” All composted pumpkins will be turned into High Country Compost located at the Summit County Resource Allocation Park.
For more information, visit HighCountryConservation.org.
