Fueling the Future fundraiser to support Summit County nonprofits through 12-hour bike ride

The Fueling the Future fundraiser will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 and will help fuel the future of Summit County alongside other nonprofit organizations. The 12-hour ride will take place from 6 a.m. to around 6 p.m. and a celebratory potluck is scheduled to follow.

Tyler Zipperer/Courtesy photo

Tyler Zipperer from Biked Goods and a coach of the Team Summit cross-country mountain bike team has organized the Fueling the Future fundraiser — a 12-hour bike ride in order to help “fuel the future” of Summit County alongside other nonprofit organizations.

The nonprofit organizations that will benefit from the 12-hour fundraising event include Team Summit, Go4Graham and Smart Bellies.

Go4Graham prides itself on shredding the stigma surrounding mental health and promoting mental wellness through physical activity, connection and education. Smart Bellies is a team of Summit community members who work to provide children with a reliable source of nutritious food.

The 12-hour ride will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Carter Park in Breckenridge and will last from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is open to everyone and there are multiple ways in order to participate or contribute to the cause.

The first way to participate in the fundraising event is to donate to Fueling the Future. Donations are accepted on the day of the event at Carter Park via QR codes or on the event’s fundraising page housed on BikedGoods.co.

One can also participate in all or part of the 12-hour bike ride alongside Zipperer and make donations along the ride. Zipperer has mapped out several routes around Carter Park with suggested donation amounts for participants to complete on Sept. 11. To sign up for the 12-hour ride in advance visit BikedGoods.co .

The last way to contribute to the fundraiser is to donate to the Smart Bellies food drive which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carter Park. All the food donated will go to help the nonprofit’s snack and backpack program that helps feed over 600 students throughout Summit County.

At the conclusion of the event a potluck dinner and post-ride celebration will take place from 6:30 p.m. to around 7 p.m. in order to celebrate the completion of the multi-hour ride.

Beyond providing food at the conclusion of the event, the fundraising event will also offer Biked Goods samples from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a yoga session from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Carter Park. A donation of $2 for the Biked Good samples and $10 for the yoga session is suggested.

Carter Park is located at 300 South High St. in Breckenridge.