Full closure of Swan Mountain Road nears
A full closure of Swan Mountain Road is scheduled for Monday, June 12, to complete extensive paving and pothole maintenance, according to a news release from the Summit County government.
The complete road closure will begin early morning and is expected to continue throughout the day. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead as alternate routes will be required.
